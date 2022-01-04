Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for Covid-19 and he is under isolation at home. The CM in a tweet informed that he has mild symptoms.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested," he tweeted.

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal was in Dehradun to kick-start the Aam Aadmi Party's campaign for the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. He addressed the party's 'Uttarakhand Nav Nirman' rally at the Parade Ground in Dehradun.

In April last year, Kejriwal's wife Sunita had tested positive for Covid-19 after which she isolated herself at home. The Chief Minister has also isolated himself as a precautionary measure.

Delhi has seen a spurt of Covid-19 cases in the recent days. The resurgence triggered by the new highly-transmissible Omicron variant on Monday pushed daily fresh Covid cases beyond 4,000-mark. The national capital logged 4,099 cases, the highest single-day rise after May 18, 2021 when the tally was 4,482, and one death.

The new cases have pushed up the infection tally to 14,58,220, while the toll is 25,110 now.

The Covid infection rate has climbed to 6.46 per cent, highest in the last seven months. According to the Delhi Health Department, the city had recorded a 6.89 per cent positivity rate on May 18. The capital has, so far, detected 351 Omicron cases, of which 57 have been discharged from the hospital.

Latest India News