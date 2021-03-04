Image Source : ANI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital here. Besides kejriwal, his parents also got their first dose of the drug.

"My parents and I have taken a jab of COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital. We took Covishield. We don't have any problems and are in good health," Kejriwal said after getting the vaccine shot.

He also made an appeal to those who are eligible for vaccination to come forward to take the vaccine.

"There are good facilities at LNJP hospital. There is no need to fear. Doubts in people's mind regarding vaccine no longer exist," he added.

Kejriwal added that the Delhi government is in touch with the Centre and vaccination centres will be increased if need arises.

People above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities are getting inoculated in this phase of Covid-19 vaccination that commenced on March 1.

