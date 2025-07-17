Delhi braces for terror attack: Two-day mock drill from today to check preparedness | Deets inside The general public has been advised to cooperate during the drills and not to fall for rumours or panic due to increased security presence.

New Delhi:

A two-day mock drill will be organised in Delhi from today to check anti-terror preparedness in the national Capital. Mock exercises will be held at over 10 locations across the city to check how ready the police and other agencies are to deal with a possible terror attack.

Delhi Police, along with several other security teams, are taking part to test and improve their coordination and response in emergency situations. The general public has also been advised to cooperate during the drills and not to fall for rumours or panic due to increased security presence.

Last mock drill was held in June

The current anti-terror drill in Delhi comes just weeks after a major mock drill was held at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station during the night of June 27-28. That late-night exercise tested how well different agencies could respond to serious emergencies like chemical or biological attacks, bomb blasts, and hostage situations.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) led the multi-agency mega mock exercise, which simulated Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) threats, terrorist attacks, hostage situations, and IED blasts.

A total of 594 personnel took part in the operation, which involved teams from the CISF, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP), Delhi Fire Service, medical teams, Delhi Police, SWAT, the Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC), Delhi Traffic Police and the Disaster Control Department (DCD).

As per the CISF, "Over 594 personnel from the CISF, NDRF, NSG, DMRC, Delhi Police, SWAT, IB, NDMC, DMRP, DCD, Fire & Medical Services, and Delhi Traffic Police participated--strengthening preparedness, inter-agency coordination, and public safety".

Senior officials, including G Shivakumar, DIG/DMRC, and Ashok Jalwaniya, Sr. Commandant, were present during the exercise. The mock drill concluded with a debriefing session led by senior officers from the participating agencies.

(With ANI inputs)

