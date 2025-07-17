Indore crowned India’s 'cleanest city' for 8th consecutive year in Swachh Survekshan 2024–25 awards Swachh Survekshan: This year’s survey was guided by the theme “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,” with a robust framework involving 10 key parameters and 54 performance indicators.

New Delhi:

Indore has once again solidified its reputation as India’s cleanest city, clinching the top spot for the eighth time in a row in the Central government’s flagship Swachh Survekshan 2024–25. The prestigious title was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday (July 17).

Surat stood second and Navi Mumbai third in the central government's annual cleanliness survey.

Swachh Survekshan 2024–25: A record-breaking survey

Organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), this ninth edition of the Swachh Survekshan has grown into the world’s largest cleanliness survey, assessing over 4,500 urban local bodies. More than 3,000 trained assessors conducted detailed inspections over a 45-day period, covering every urban ward and engaging over 14 crore citizens.

Focus on sustainability and inclusive development

This year’s survey was guided by the theme “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,” with a robust framework involving 10 key parameters and 54 performance indicators. For the first time, cities were classified into five categories based on population to ensure fair comparisons, from small towns to million-plus cities.

Introducing the Super Swachh League

A total of 78 awards were distributed, including recognitions under the newly introduced "Super Swachh League" (SSL), which honours cities that consistently perform at the top levels of urban cleanliness.

Indore’s unwavering commitment to cleanliness

Indore’s unmatched eighth consecutive win underscores its unwavering commitment to cleanliness, sustainable practices, and community-driven sanitation. The city’s continuous innovation in waste management, citizen participation, and strong municipal governance have made it a national role model for urban hygiene and civic responsibility.