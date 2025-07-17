'PAN PAN PAN': Why did IndiGo pilot send this distress call before emergency landing at Mumbai airport? A Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi made an emergency landing at 9.42 pm at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after one of its engines failed.

A Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi made an emergency landing in Mumbai after being diverted due to a mid-air engine failure. However, before the emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the pilot declared 'PAN PAN PAN'. Let's understand why he made this distress call.

'PAN PAN' is a radio distress call used by pilots to indicate an urgent situation that requires attention, but is not as severe as a 'MAYDAY' call.

Why did the pilot say 'PAN PAN PAN'?

The pilot declared 'PAN PAN PAN' when the aircraft experienced a mid-air engine failure.

This call informs Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the plane is experiencing an issue that requires priority handling.

The call indicates that the situation is serious but not yet critical, for example, an engine failure on one engine while the other is still functioning in a twin-engine aircraft.

The 'PAN PAN' call ensures that ATC gives immediate attention, such as clearing the airspace, giving the aircraft priority for landing, and preparing emergency services on the ground.

There were 191 people on board

The plane operated by Airbus A320neo had 191 people on board, which took off from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to Goa Airport, but due to an engine failure in mid-air, it had to make an emergency landing in Mumbai. The flight landed safely at 9:53 pm.

Mumbai airport officials said the incident occurred when the IndiGo flight was flying about 100 nautical miles north of Bhubaneswar. "The pilot declared 'pan pan pan' (an urgent message indicating a non-life-threatening emergency) due to a malfunction in engine number 1," an official said.

IndiGo statement

IndiGo, in a statement, said a "technical snag" forced the aircraft to be diverted to Mumbai. "A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on July 16. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai," the IndiGo spokesperson said.

"While the aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations, an alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers," the spokesperson said.

