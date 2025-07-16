Delhi-Goa IndiGo flight suffers engine failure midair, makes emergency landing in Mumbai One of the pilots of the IndiGo flight 6E6271, from Delhi to Goa reported an engine failure, prompting its diversion to Mumbai.

Mumbai:

A Goa-bound IndiGo flight 6E6271, departing from Delhi, made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Wednesday after one of its engines reportedly failed mid-air. The pilot, acting as a precautionary measure, raised an alarm and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai, where it landed safely under full emergency protocol.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the flight was diverted due to a "technical snag" and landed safely at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The aircraft will now be subjected to maintenance checks while an alternative flight has been arranged for the passengers to continue their journey to Goa, the airline said.

"A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. While the aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations, an alternative aircraft has been arranged for completing the journey, which will depart shortly with the customers. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation. At IndiGo, safety and security of the customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance," the spokesperson said in the statement.