IndiGo flight narrowly avoids mishap during landing at Patna airport Patna Airport’s comparatively short runway often presents significant challenges for pilots, particularly when it comes to safely controlling the aircraft’s speed during landing.

Patna:

An IndiGo flight (6E 2482) travelling from Delhi to Patna narrowly avoided an accident on Tuesday night at Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport. During the landing process, the aircraft touched down slightly ahead of the designated touchdown point on the runway. Realising that the remaining runway length might not be sufficient to bring the plane to a safe stop, the pilot immediately took a wise and timely decision to lift the aircraft back into the air.

Pilot's swift decision averts disaster and safe landing after mid-air circling

After circling in the air two to three times, the flight successfully landed safely at 9 PM. All 173 passengers onboard were unharmed. The pilot's alertness and quick response were key in preventing a potential accident.

Short runway a constant challenge

Patna Airport is known for its relatively short runway, which poses frequent challenges for pilots during landing, especially in maintaining safe control of aircraft speed. Due to these limitations, efforts have been ongoing to acquire nearby government land to facilitate a runway extension.

Obstruction from clock tower adds to risk

Adding to the complexity of landings at Patna Airport is the presence of the Secretariat’s iconic clock tower near the airport. According to airport authorities, the height of the clock tower forces aircraft to descend at a steeper angle, between 3.25 to 3.5 degrees, rather than the standard 3 degrees. This steeper approach increases the risk during landing, particularly in low-visibility or challenging weather conditions.

Proposal to reduce clock tower height

To enhance safety measures, airport authorities have proposed reducing the height of the clock tower by 17.5 meters. The proposal is aimed at allowing aircraft to approach at a more standard and safer descent angle, minimising risks associated with the current landing path.