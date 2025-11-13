Delhi blast i20 car sold five times in 11 years, last buyer used Pulwama ID to seal deal | Details The car used in the Delhi blast had changed hands five times in 11 years and was last bought using documents showing a Pulwama address. The accused purchased it through OLX for Rs 1.70 lakh, renewed its pollution certificate and used it in the explosion before completing ownership transfer.

New Delhi:

Investigators probing the Delhi blast have uncovered a startling trail behind the car used in the explosion. Records show that the ownership of the Hyundai i20 car (registration number HR26CE7476) was changed five times over the past eleven years before it ended up in the hands of the accused linked to the Al Falah Medical College case. As per details, the car was first purchased by Nadeem on March 18, 2014, from a Gurugram showroom. Three years later, in 2017, he sold it to Salman - a resident of Gurugram's Shanti Nagar. Salman got the vehicle registered in his own name, they added.

Multiple exchanges before the blast

In March 2024, Salman exchanged the car through a used vehicle agency under an exchange offer and sold it to a person named Devendra - a resident of Delhi's Okhla. However, the transfer was not officially completed in Devendra's name, as per sources. Devendra later traded the same car under another exchange deal to Amit Patel - the owner of Royal Car Zone in Faridabad's Sector 37.

Final sale linked to Pulwama connection

According to Amit Patel, he listed the car on OLX, where Aamir Rashid and another man arrived to inspect it on October 29, 2025. They decided to purchase it immediately, Patel said. The transaction was handled by a person named Sonu - a staff member at the dealership, who received a commission of Rs 10,000 for facilitating the deal. Aamir presented his Aadhaar and PAN cards during the purchase, both showing his address as Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The car was sold for Rs 1.70 lakh and handed over around 4:15 pm the same day. Sources revealed that Dr Umar Nabi, associated with Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad, was the one who financed the car purchase through Aamir.

IED plan set in motion

After buying the car, Aamir handed it over to Umar. The vehicle still had a valid insurance policy but its pollution certificate had expired. They renewed the certificate at a nearby petrol pump before driving away. The registration certificate (RC) transfer was scheduled to be completed within 20–25 days the blast took place before that could happen. Investigators confirmed that the car is still officially registered in Salman's name. Sources added that one of the suspects involved had been working as a plumber at Al Falah University.

Delhi car blast

It is to be noted here that a high-intensity blast in a parked Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening left at least 12 people dead, injuring over 20 and gutting several vehicles. The explosion triggered a fire that quickly spread to nearby cars. The incident occurred near Gate Number 1 of the station. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has termed the car blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident", expressing grief over the loss of lives and directing that the investigation be pursued with utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators, collaborators and their sponsors to justice at the earliest. The government has directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay.

