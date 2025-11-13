Live Delhi car blast: Dr Umar, his associates used 'Session App' for secret communication Delhi blast LIVE: The government has directed that the investigation into the terror incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators and their collaborators are brought to justice. The NIA is carrying out investigations into the matter.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has termed the car blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident", expressing grief over the loss of lives and directing that the investigation be pursued with utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators, collaborators and their sponsors to justice at the earliest. The government has directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay. Observing a two-minute silence in memory of the victims, the Cabinet adopted a resolution expressing profound grief over the loss of lives in the incident and said the situation continues to be "closely monitored" at the highest levels of the government. It is to be noted here that a high-intensity blast in a parked Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening left at least 12 people dead, injuring several others and gutting several vehicles. The incident occurred near Gate Number 1 of the station.

