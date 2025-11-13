Advertisement
  Live Delhi car blast: Dr Umar, his associates used 'Session App' for secret communication

Delhi blast LIVE: The government has directed that the investigation into the terror incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators and their collaborators are brought to justice. The NIA is carrying out investigations into the matter.

Delhi car blast LIVE Updates.
Delhi car blast LIVE Updates. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has termed the car blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident", expressing grief over the loss of lives and directing that the investigation be pursued with utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators, collaborators and their sponsors to justice at the earliest. The government has directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay. Observing a two-minute silence in memory of the victims, the Cabinet adopted a resolution expressing profound grief over the loss of lives in the incident and said the situation continues to be "closely monitored" at the highest levels of the government. It is to be noted here that a high-intensity blast in a parked Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening left at least 12 people dead, injuring several others and gutting several vehicles. The incident occurred near Gate Number 1 of the station.   

Live updates :Delhi car blast

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi blast case: Eight suspects planned serial blasts across four cities, say sources

    According to sources, around eight suspects had conspired to carry out a series of coordinated serial blasts at four different locations. The suspects had planned attacks in four separate cities, forming four groups with two members in each. Each group was reportedly assigned multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). As per the plan, all four teams were to execute the blasts simultaneously in their respective cities. Security agencies are now investigating the suspects’ movements, connections, and the broader network involved in the conspiracy.

    (Input from Kumar Sonu)

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi blast case: Al Falah University's building no. 17 emerges as terror meeting hub

    According to sources, building no. 17 of Al Falah University in Faridabad served as the meeting point for the terrorists involved in the Delhi blast case. It was inside room no. 13 of this building that the plot to carry out bomb blasts across several locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh was hatched. The room belonged to Dr Muzammil Ahmad Gai from Pulwama, who frequently held meetings there with other suspected terrorist doctors. It was in this room that discussions took place on how to transport certain chemicals from the university laboratory to Muzammil's room, sources said. 

    Police have now sealed the room and recovered several devices and pen drives from the site. Within the same campus, two faculty members - Dr Umar-un-Nabi and Shaheen Shahid, who was later arrested from Kanpur - allegedly arranged chemicals from the university lab and transported them to Dhauj and Taga villages in Faridabad. Forensic teams have recovered chemical substances and digital data from Room No. 13 of Building No. 17 as well as from the university lab. Authorities suspect that small quantities of ammonium nitrate and oxides were mixed to prepare explosives.

    (Input from Abhay Parashar)

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi blast probe: Dr Umar's route traced from Faridabad to Delhi via Mewat and Firozpur Jhirka

    In a fresh revelation in the Red Fort blast investigation, police have reportedly traced the complete movement route of Dr Umar Mohammad a day before the explosion. According to sources, Dr Umar fled from Faridabad on November 9, marking the beginning of his final trail before the fatal blast. As per the route mapping, he first travelled from Faridabad to Mewat, then moved towards Firozpur Jhirka, and later took the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, where he is believed to have spent the night inside his car. The following morning, on November 10, Dr Umar returned briefly to Faridabad before heading towards Delhi via the Badarpur border.

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi blast: Terrorists were in contact with Turkish handler 'UKasa', say sources

    The police sources have revealed that the arrested terrorist and Dr Umar Mohammad was in contact with a handler identified as 'UKasa'. Investigating agencies suspect that 'UKasa' might be a code name used by the handler to conceal their identity. According to intelligence inputs, the handler's location has been traced to Ankara -- the capital of Turkey. Agencies are also probing reports that several individuals from India had travelled to Ankara in March 2022, during which they may have been radicalised or brainwashed.

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi blast: DNA confirms Dr Umar was driving i20 car that exploded near Red Fort

    In a major development in the Delhi Red Fort blast case, forensic results have confirmed that the person driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station on November 10, killing 12 people and injuring 20 others, was Dr Umar Un Nabi, police sources said. 

    Read the full story here

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Nov 13, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Delhi car blast: 'Session App' used for secret communication

    Sources said that Dr Umar and the arrested terrorist maintained communication with their handler through an encrypted messaging platform known as the 'Session App'. The app is believed to have been used to exchange sensitive information and coordinate operations related to the Red Fort blast in Delhi. 

