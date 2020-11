Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Zulfiqar Qureshi shot dead by unidentified man in Delhi's Nandanagri area, son stabbed brutally

A man has been shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Monday. The man has been identified as BJP worker and RTI activist Zulfiqar Qureshi.

According to primary reports, Qureshi along with his son left his house at arond 7 am to a nearby mosque when he was shot dead. The miscreants also attacked Qureshi's son with a knife.

Latest India News