Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva's security upgraded to Z category: Here's why In Z category cover, a security detail of 20 to 22 personnel, including four to six commandos and police personnel will be provided.

New Delhi:

Days after receiving threat calls, the security cover of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has been upgraded. While he was earlier given Y category security, now Virendra Sachdeva has been given Z category security after assessing the threat, an official said on Monday.

The officer said that the Delhi Police decided to upgrade Sachdeva's security on April 26 following their assessment of the leader's situation. "While we cannot disclose the specific reasons for the upgradation, it has come after a thorough threat assessment. We have upgraded Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva's cover since Saturday," a senior police officer said.

How many security personnel will be deployed?

Under the Z-category security, a team of 20 to 22 personnel will be assigned, including four to six commandos and police officers. Additionally, a pilot vehicle will accompany the leader’s convoy.

What are security covers?

The security cover in India is accorded based on the threat perception as per the review of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) which sends its report to the Home Ministry. The MHA then recommends the concerned security force to take over the security of the person.

The security is classified into five main categories based on the threat levels:

X Category offers only two ‘Personal Security Officers’ to the individual. This category of security cover is provided to various VIPs in the country.

offers only two ‘Personal Security Officers’ to the individual. This category of security cover is provided to various VIPs in the country. Y Category provides an armed guard in uniform at the residence of the individual throughout the day. Such people are also given additional security personnel. Y+ security cover is provided to those who possess greater threats.

provides an armed guard in uniform at the residence of the individual throughout the day. Such people are also given additional security personnel. Y+ security cover is provided to those who possess greater threats. Z Category cover comes with a strength of between 2 to 8 guards depending upon the threat level and place of stay of the individuals. Two PSOs are given at all times of the day and night. The protectee is also given a bulletproof vest.

cover comes with a strength of between 2 to 8 guards depending upon the threat level and place of stay of the individuals. Two PSOs are given at all times of the day and night. The protectee is also given a bulletproof vest. Z+ security cover are provided with NSG mobile security. A bulletproof car is also given to them. Additional security arrangements are also made for them depending upon the place of visit.

The Prime Minister of India and their immediate family members are secured by the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act, 1988. This security cover is also given to the former PMs and their immediate family members for five years from the end of their tenure.

According to the MHA data, the CISF gives protection to the maximum number of VIPs. It provides security to 144 people, out of which 9 are VIPs in Z-plus category and 11 in Z category.

