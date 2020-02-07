Friday, February 07, 2020
     
A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Bijwasan area of Delhi on early Friday morning. 14 fire tenders have reached the spot.

New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2020 9:42 IST
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Bijwasan warehouse, no casualities so far

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Bijwasan area of Delhi on early Friday morning. 14 fire tenders have reached the spot. Operations are underway. So far, no injuries have been reported.

As per the ANI report, the fire has been brought under control by the firefighters. 

