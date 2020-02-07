Fire breaks out at Delhi's Bijwasan warehouse, no casualities so far

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Bijwasan area of Delhi on early Friday morning. 14 fire tenders have reached the spot. Operations are underway. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Delhi: Fire broke out at a warehouse in Bijwasan, early morning today. 14 fire tenders at the spot, no injuries so far. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/MJiUNk11vZ — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

As per the ANI report, the fire has been brought under control by the firefighters.

Delhi: Fire that broke out at a warehouse in Bijwasan today has been brought under control. https://t.co/Z7i3exjlup pic.twitter.com/44MPkzwx9p — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

