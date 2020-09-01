Image Source : FILE Fire breaks out at apartment building in South Delhi

A fire broke out at an apartment building in South Delhi's Khanpur Extension on Tuesday night, a fire service official said. The police, however, said the fire has been extinguished and no casualties reported. According to the fire department, a call was received around 9.51 pm after which three fire tenders were pressed into action.

"The fire has been extinguished but the fire tenders were initially unable to reach the location due to massive vehicles parked in the lane. But with great difficulty, all the parked vehicles were removed and fire tenders were pressed into service," said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

The cause of fire is being ascertained.

