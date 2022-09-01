Man kills self by jumping in front of train on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to alert the commuters about the delay.

Services have been delayed on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro on Thursday due to a "passenger on track" at Tilak Nagar station, officials said. A man died allegedly after jumping in front of a moving train at Tilak Nagar metro station on Thursday, police said. The incident was reported at 8.34 am, they said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Noida City Centre, with a branch line at Yamuna Bank till Vaishali.

A senior police officer said the man was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The identity of the person is yet to be ascertained, he said. The incident led to a delay in services on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro, officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also took to Twitter to alert the commuters about the delay. "Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali due to passenger on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.

Further details from the DMRC and police authorities were awaited.

