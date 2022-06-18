Delhi: Pulse polio booths to be set up at 110 metro stations, says DMRC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI At present, the DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of the network comprising 286 metro stations.

Booths will be set up at 110 Delhi Metro stations to reach out to more people as part of the pulse polio immunisation programme, officials said on Saturday.

These stations include those located at AIIMS, INA, Green Park, Hauz Khas, Qutub Minar, Jasola Apollo, Sarita Vihar, Kashmere Gate, New Delhi station, Mandi House, Rajendra Place, among others.

"Pulse Polio Booths to be set up at 110 listed metro stations in Delhi for intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme 2022-23 from 19-24 June 2022. Directorate of Family Welfare, GNCTD will deploy teams from 8 AM to 8 PM on all six days," the DMRC tweeted.

These booths will be operated in coordination with St. John's Ambulance Brigade and Directorate of Family Welfare, Delhi government, officials said.

At present, the DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of the network comprising 286 metro stations, including Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked amongst one of the world's largest metro networks.

