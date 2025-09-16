Cloudburst hits Dehradun: Several houses, roads destroyed, shops swept away as Tamsa river swells Cloudburst in Dehradun: Houses, roads, cars, and shops were washed away in several areas, particularly along the banks of the swollen Tamsa River.

A severe cloudburst hit Dehradun early Tuesday morning, causing widespread destruction as torrential rains overwhelmed the region. Houses, roads, cars, and shops were washed away in several areas, particularly along the banks of the swollen Tamsa River, which is in full spate due to the heavy rainfall.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweets, "Some shops have been damaged due to heavy rains in Sahastradhara, Dehradun, late last night. District administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard and am personally monitoring the situation"

Red alert issued for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal, warning of extremely heavy rainfall until 9 AM today. The red alert also forecasts heavy rainfall of over 15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 87 km/h. These severe weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, with the possibility of further damage and disruption.

Tamsa river swells, Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple submerged

Visuals from Dehradun show the Tamsa River in full spate, causing widespread flooding. The Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, a revered site, is among the hardest-hit, with water inundating its premises. According to the temple priest, Acharya Bipin Joshi, the river's flow began intensifying around 5 AM, leading to the complete submergence of the temple area.

Joshi, speaking to news agency ANI, urged people to stay away from rivers during this time of extreme weather. He confirmed that no casualties have been reported, and the sanctum sanctorum of the temple remains safe, but substantial losses have occurred in surrounding areas. “This kind of situation had not taken place in a very long time... Losses have been incurred at various places... People should avoid going near rivers at this time... The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is safe... No human loss has been reported as of now,” he said.

Sahastradhara flooded

Schools in Dehradun closed

In light of the ongoing heavy rainfall, the local administration has declared a holiday for all schools in Dehradun. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel due to the risk of flooding and landslides.

The weather department has issued a warning for continued rainfall in Dehradun, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts. Forecasts predict light to moderate rainfall in other parts of Uttarakhand until September 20. This weather pattern is expected to bring additional rain on September 17, 18, 19, and 20, with localized thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Roads near IT Park flooded