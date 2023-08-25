Centre inks Rs 19,000 crore contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited for 5 fleet support ships for Navy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The 5 fleet support ships will enhance the capabilities of the Indian Navy.

In a major boost to ‘Aatmanirbharta’, the Defence Ministry on Friday inked a Rs 19,000 crore deal with the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam for the acquisition of five fleet support ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy. The Cabinet Committee on Security approved the acquisition of these ships during its meeting on August 16, 2023.

"Ministry of Defence, on August 25, 2023, signed a contract with Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam for the acquisition of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) for the Indian Navy at an overall cost of approx. Rs 19,000 crore," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Ships will enhance the strategic reach and mobility of Fleet

According to defence ministry officials, it will be a major boost towards achieving the goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing as these ships will be indigenously designed and constructed by HSL, Visakhapatnam.

The ministry said that the FSS will be employed for replenishing ships at sea with fuel, water, ammunition and stores, enabling the Indian Naval Fleet to operate for prolonged periods without returning to harbour.

These ships will enhance the strategic reach and mobility of the Fleet. The induction of these ships will significantly enhance the blue water capability of the Indian Navy. The ships can also be deployed for evacuation of people and human assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations.

FSS first of its kind to be built in India

The Fleet Support Ships of 44,000 tonnes will be the first of its kind to be built in India by an Indian Shipyard. This project will generate employment of nearly 168.8 lakh mandays over a period of eight years.

The construction of these ships will provide a new dimension to the Indian shipbuilding Industry and encourage active participation of associated industries, including MSMEs.

With the majority of the equipment and systems being sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these vessels will be a proud flag bearers of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in consonance with the ‘Make in India’ initiatives of the Government.

