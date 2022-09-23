Defence Ministry, BrahMos Aerospace sign deal for acquisition of dual-role capable missiles

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Defence Ministry said the induction of the dual-role capable missiles is going to 'significantly enhance' the operational capability of Indian Navy fleet assets.

In a further impetus to self-reliance in defence production, the Defence Ministry has signed a contract with BrahMos Aerospace for the acquisition of additional dual-role capable surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles at an approximate cost of Rs 1,700 crore under the 'Buy-Indian' category. In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry said the induction of these dual-role capable missiles is going to "significantly enhance" the operational capability of Indian Navy fleet assets.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) is a joint venture between India and Russia, making a crucial contribution to augmenting the new generation surface-to-surface missiles (SSMs) with enhanced range and dual role capability for land as well as anti-ship attacks, it said.

"Providing further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in defence production, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) signed a contract today with M/s BrahMos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (BAPL) for the acquisition of additional dual-role capable Surface to Surface BrahMos missiles at an overall approximate cost of Rs 1,700 Crore under 'Buy-Indian Category'," the statement said. This contract is going to give a further boost to indigenous production of the critical weapon systems and ammunition with the active participation of indigenous industry, it added.

