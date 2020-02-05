Man dies after falling from Mumbai local train in Colaba; 2 injured

Image Source : FILE Person dies after falling from Mumbai local train in Colaba; 2 injured

One dead, two injured after they fell from a moving train between Mumbra and Colaba stations on Wednesday. The incidents took place during the morning peak hour rush between 9 am and 11 am near Kalwa and Mumbra stations, where three men fell off crowded local trains.

Uttar Pradesh native Haji Rais Shaikh (53) fell to his death, while Mumbra residents Imtiaz Gulam Haidar Shaikh (42) and Abu Osama (23) sustained serious injuries.

The Thane railway police registered cases of accidental death in all three incidents. In 2019, as many as 2,691 people lost their lives in train mishaps, of which 611 died after falling off trains.