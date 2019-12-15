DCW Chief Swati Maliwal's indefinite hunger strike ends on 13th day

Thirteen days after she started an indefinite hunger strike on December 3, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday ends it following her deteriorating health condition. Earlier on Sunday, she was admitted taken to LNJP hospital in Delhi after she falls unconscious. She was put on IV (intravenous) at the hospital.

Earlier, when her condition deteriorated due to the hunger strike and doctors and police suggested that she should be moved to hospital but she refused to budge. The police got an ambulance but she refused to go to the hospital.

According to a health bulletin, the uric acid in her blood had reached dangerous levels and could damage the kidneys.

Nirbhaya’s mother on Friday met Maliwal and urged her to end her indefinite hunger strike as it started taking a toll on her health.

Swati Maliwal has been demanding death penalty for convicts in rape cases within 6 months. She wrote to PM Modi on Saturday demanding immediate implementation of the new Disha Bill in the entire country that mandates the disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and handing out the death penalty.

