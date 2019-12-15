DCW chief Swati Maliwal admitted to LNJP hospital on 13th day of hunger strike

Image Source : ANI Swati Maliwal admitted to LNJP hospital

On the 13th day of her indefinite hunger strike, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal who started her protest on December 3, taken to LNJP hospital in Delhi after she falls unconscious. She is demanding death penalty for convicts in rape cases within 6 months.

Earlier on Friday, Nirbhaya’s mother met Maliwal and urged her to end her indefinite hunger strike as started taking a toll on her health.

Maliwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding immediate implementation of the new Disha Bill in the entire country that mandates the disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days and handing out the death penalty.

Her condition deteriorated and doctors and police suggested that she should be moved to hospital but she refused to budge. The police got an ambulance but she refused to go to the hospital.

According to a health bulletin, the uric acid in her blood had reached dangerous levels and could damage the kidneys.

