Image Source : PTI Central Railways reschedules Mumbai bound trains in light of Cyclone Nisarga landfall

Cyclone Nisarga is all set to make landfall in Mumbai today around noon. In light of the potential issues with feasibility, Central Railways has decided to reschedule Mumbai bound trains on June 3. "Due to cyclone Nisarga likely to hit Mumbai area on 3/6/2020 the following changes are made for Mumbai bound trains," the Central Railways said in a press release.

• 02542 LTT-Gorakhpur special will leave at 20.00 hrs on 3.6.2020 instead of 11.10 hrs

• 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram special will leave at 18.00 hrs on 3.6.2020 instead of 11.40 hrs

• 01061 LTT-Darbhanga special will leave at 20.30 hrs on 3.6.2020 instead of 12.15 hrs

• 01071 LTT-Varanasi special will leave at 21.00 hrs on 3.6.2020 instead of 12.40 hrs

• 01019 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar special will leave at 20.00 hrs instead of 15.05 hrs

Similarly, the following UP specials scheduled to arrive Mumbai area on 3.6.2020 will be regulated/diverted

• 03201 Patna-LTT special schedule to arrive at 11.30 hrs on 3.6.2020 to be regulated enroute and arrive behind schedule

• 01094 Varanasi-CSMT special schedule to arrive at 14.15 hrs on 3.6.2020 to be regulated enroute and arrive behind schedule

• 06436 Thiruvananthapuram-LTT special scheduled to arrive 16.40 hrs on 3.6.2020 will be diverted via Pune to arrive LTT behind schedule.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage