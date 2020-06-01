Image Source : FILE FILE

Nisarga, an impending cyclone, is likely to hit Maharashtra and Gujarat on Wednesday. Prepping up, the Union Home Ministry has deployed 23 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. According to the India Meteorological Department, a depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3.

Cyclone Nisarga approaching Maharashtra, Gujarat: What you need to know

Of the 23 teams of the NDRF, 11 teams were pre-positioned in Gujarat, 10 teams in Maharashtra and two teams in Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. A team of the NDRF comprises about 45 personnel.

The depression will intensify into a deep depression -- the third and fourth stage of any cyclone formation. It will intensify into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday. "It (the storm) is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till Tuesday morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during evening/night of June 3," the Cyclone Warning Division said.

The nearly 260 km patch between Raigad and Daman has one of the highest population densities in the country. Apart from Mumbai, it also has satellite cities like Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Ambernath.

When it crosses the coast on the evening of June 3, it will have a speed of 105-110 kmph, the IMD said, adding that heavy rains are also expected in south Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the preparations in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The home minister held a video conference with Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra -- Vijay Rupani and Uddhav Thackeray respectively -- and Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Praful Patel, and assured them all central help in view of the cyclone Nisarga.

(With PTI inputs)

VIDEO

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage