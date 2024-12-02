Cyclone Fengal: IMD issues red alert for THIS state, predicts heavy rain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cyclone Fengal causes flood-like situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rain in Kerala on Tuesday due to cyclone Fengal, currently positioned as a strong low-pressure area over northern Tamil Nadu. The IMD issued a warning of significant rainfall in the southern state.

The system is expected to intensify as it moves towards the Arabian Sea, passing over northern Kerala and Karnataka by December 3, the IMD said.

Light to moderate rain likely in Kerala

The Weather Departement said Kerala is forecast to experience light to moderate rain across most regions on Monday, with isolated areas likely to receive very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rain is anticipated in the northern and central parts of the state.

Kerala may experience rains for next five days

Intermittent light to moderate rain with occasional thunderstorms is expected to persist over the next five days, IMD said.

Red alerts have been issued for five northern districts—Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram—on Monday.

Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts are under an orange alert, while Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta are on a yellow alert.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan urged residents to stay vigilant as rainfall is likely to intensify in northern Kerala.

According to the IMD, a red alert signifies extremely heavy rain exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert indicates very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm, and a yellow alert warns of heavy rain ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

The district administration in Kasaragod has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, tuition centres, anganwadis, and madrasas, on Tuesday. However, model residential schools will remain open, the administration clarified.

Earlier on Monday, similar holidays were declared for educational institutions, including professional colleges and anganwadis, in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, and Wayanad districts.

Cyclone Fengal weakens

After making landfall near Puducherry on November 30, Cyclone Fengal weakened on Sunday, but torrential downpour under its influence paralysed the union territory, with the Army stepping in to evacuate stranded persons in inundated streets. Old-timers recalled such a fury of nature was not witnessed in this tiny UT for the last three decades.

Villupuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu also suffered following heavy rains and inundation, with Chief Minister M K Stalin terming the rainfall in the district as 'unprecedented.

Normal life was crippled in Puducherry, as the union territory received 46 cm rainfall, bettering the previous best of 21 cm recorded on October 31, 2004.

Cyclone Fengal triggered heavy rainfall, leading to the inundation of all residential areas on the outskirts Of boulevard limits. Trees were uprooted at various places under the impact of the cyclonic storm. Power outage was reported in most of the localities since 11 pm on Saturday.

