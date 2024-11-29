Cyclone Fengal Update: Deep depression intensifies into cyclonic storm, landfall likely tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Coastal authorities have been urged to remain on high alert as Cyclone Fengal is approaching landfall.

Cyclone Fengal Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Fengal' on Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to make landfall near Puducherry on Saturday, November 30 with wind speeds gusting up to 90 kmph. Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran chaired a meeting with senior officials at the state emergency operations centre to review preparedness and relief measures.

The IMD has issued heavy rain warnings for several districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Extremely heavy rainfall is forecast for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam, as well as the Karaikal area. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and follow safety advisories.

IMD's bulletin on cyclone

An IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre's bulletin issued here said: "Morning's deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards, intensified into cyclonic storm Fengal (pronounced as Fenjal) and lay centred at 1430 hours IST of today, the 29th November 2024. 260 km east of Nagapattinam, 270 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 300 km southeast of Chennai." It further said that it is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, complying with an advisory, 4,153 boats have returned shore and 2,229 relief camps were ready for use if needed, the state government said. As of now, a total of 471 people belonging to 164 families have been accommodated in six relief centres in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

NDRF ready with necessary machinery and equipment

Boats, generators, motor pumps and all other necessary machinery and equipment are ready in districts and NDRF and state teams have been deployed wherever needed, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Chengelpet and Chennai. Senior officials assigned to supervise and coordinate related tasks with district authorities are stationed in their respective districts. Chennai and nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur and the delta districts including Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Tiruvarur witnessed light to moderate rainfall and a few places recorded heavy showers.

How 'Cyclone Fengal' was named?

Cyclone Fengal has been making headlines across India. The name ‘Fengal’ was proposed by Saudi Arabia and is a word rooted in Arabic. It represents a blend of cultural identity and linguistic tradition reflecting the regional diversity within the WMO/UNESCAP naming panel. Names like 'Fengal' are chosen to be short, distinctive, and non-offensive in multiple languages, ensuring they resonate universally across affected areas.



