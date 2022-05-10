Cyclone Asani Updates: Landfall expected near Vishakhapatnam, red alert sounded in Andhra Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kolkata: People holding an umbrella cross a road amid heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Asani

Cyclone Asani Updates: A red alert has been sounded in Andhra Pradesh, as severe cyclone Asani makes headway towards the Andhra coast, and is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal near Vishakhapatnam or Kakinada, IMD informed. "Asani is moving towards the Andhra coast. A red alert has been issued for Andhra. It is expected to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal close to Kakinada or Vishakhapatnam by morning", said IMD scientist Sanjeev Dwivedi.

The cyclone's recurve is possible after morning, and it will then come towards the Odisha coast, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected, he added.

The cyclone, which was moving at 5 kmph in the morning, gained speed to 25 kmph later in the day, as it lies centered around 210 km south-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and 530 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha, according to the latest bulletin issued at 4.

30 PM.

Image Source : PTI Chennai: Members of the Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) prepare an inflatable boat and floatation devices as part of precautionary measures against Cyclone Asani.

The system is expected to recurve on Tuesday evening and move parallel to the coast in the north-northeast direction. Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre Director H R Biswas said that the severe cyclonic storm has already started losing steam.

Image Source : PTI Kolkata: A river traffic police personnel makes an announcement as part of precautionary measures against Cyclone Asani, on the banks of Ganga river, in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Light to moderate rainfall took place in Puri and Khurda, while very heavy downpour is likely to occur in some places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal Odisha from Tuesday night.

