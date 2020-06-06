Image Source : AP (FILE) West Bengal shares with central team details of over Rs 1 lakh crore damages caused by 'Amphan'

The West Bengal government on Saturday submitted details of damages worth over Rs 1 lakh crore caused by cyclone 'Amphan' to the central team, which was on a visit to the state to take stock of the ground situation.

During an hour-long meeting at 'Nabanna', chief secretary Rajiva Sinha and other senior officers of the state government discussed with the seven-member team the damages caused by the cyclone and handed them details of losses in agriculture, fisheries and irrigation, among others, official sources said.

The state government has shared an assessment of damages of Rs 1,02,442 with the central team, according to a statement.

"A list of our assessment of the losses was given to the team. We have shared our views and told them about areas where immediate help is required. They have taken a note of it," a senior official told PTI.

The inter-ministerial team, led by Joint Secretary (Cyber and Information Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs Anuj Sharma, visited the two worst-hit districts of North and South 24 Parganas to assess the damages caused by cyclone Amphan, which ravaged several parts of the state on May 20.

The team will submit its assessment to the Centre, following which it may release more funds to assist the state government to rebuild the cyclone-ravaged areas.

The Centre has provided an advance financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore to the state for relief works, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement after he conducted an aerial survey of some cyclone-hit areas on May 22.

On the day of Modi's visit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state suffered losses of more than Rs 1 lakh crore due to the cyclone and she briefed the prime minister in detail about the post-cyclone situation.

The cyclone left 98 people dead and caused large-scale destruction to property in several districts of south Bengal.

