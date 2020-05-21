Cyclone Amphan: Seen devastation visuals, efforts on to ensure normalcy, PM Modi assures West Bengal

Image Source : FILE PHOTO No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected in wake of cyclone Amphan, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the issue of devastation caused by extremely severe cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and said that NDRF teams are working in the cyclone affected parts and the situation is being monitiored by top officials are who are working in close coordination with the West Bengal government.

"Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy," PM Modi said adding no stone will be left unturned in helping the affected.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah while taking stock of situation in Bengal after cyclone created havoc in the state said, "PM Narendra Modi's government is committed for the safety and security of every citizen. NDRF teams are already on ground to help people in need. I urge people of West Bengal and Odisha to stay indoor and follow instructions."

"We are closely monitoring Cyclone Amphan and are in continuous touch with concerned authorities. I've also spoken to CM Odisha Naveen Patnaik and CM West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee over situation arising due to the cyclone and assured all possible help from centre," Amit Shah said.

Cyclone Amphan has damages to several buildings, uprooted 1,000s of trees with worst affected regions being North 24 Parganas, Hoogly, Kolkata others. Visuals of flooded Kolkata airport have also surfaced showing roof of a part of a structure falling on aircraft parked at the airport.

