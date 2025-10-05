Cuttack violence: Internet suspended as fresh clashes erupt; CM appeals for peace | Updates Cuttack violence: Apart from a ban on internet services, restrictions have also been imposed by the Odisha government on all messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and X.

The Odisha government on Sunday suspended internet services in Cuttack after fresh violence erupted in the city following clashes between two groups during a Durga idol immersion procession. As per the state government, internet services will remain suspended in areas under Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and the adjoining 42 Mauza region from 7pm on Sunday to 7 pm on Monday to avoid 'misinformation'.

Apart from a ban on internet services, restrictions have also been imposed on all messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and X, as they help in circulation of "provocative and inflammatory messages" that can lead to "disturbance of public order and peace" in Cuttack, the Odisha government stated.

"Now therefore, in order to prevent the spread of such inflammatory and motivated messages to circulate in the above-mentioned media to disturb the public order in Cuttack City and restore peace and amity," the order read.

CM appeals for peace

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the violence and urged people to maintain peace and communal harmony. In a statement, his office said Majhi has also directed officials to take strict action against those responsible for violence in Cuttack. "Cuttack is a thousand-year-old city known for its brotherhood. Due to the actions of some miscreants, the peace of the city has been disturbed in recent days," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Apart from Majhi, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik also urged the citizens to maintain communal harmony. The former chief minister has also expressed deep concern over the law and order situation in the city, his party said in a statement.

Cuttack clashes

The clashes broke out in Cuttack between 1.30 am and 2 am on Saturday near Haathi Pokhari in Daraghabazar area when an immersion procession was heading towards Debigara on the banks of the Kathajodi river. Officials said some locals had raised their objections over the high-decibel music that was being played during the procession when the clashes broke out.

During the clashes, the two groups even pelted stones and glass bottles at each other, injuring several people, including Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. So far, the police have arrested six people in connection with the violence.