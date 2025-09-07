Odisha: 10-year-old girl found dead in canal; sexual assault, murder suspected While a case of 'unnatural death' has been registered, police have stated that the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the postmortem report is completed.

Bhubaneswar:

A harrowing incident has come to light from Shyamsundarpur village in Angul, where the naked body of a 10-year-old girl was recovered from a canal. The body showed severe injury marks, raising suspicions of rape and murder. The event has sparked widespread outrage in the area, with villagers blocking roads and demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Child's body recovered from canal

According to reports, the 10-year-old, a fifth-grade student, had been missing since Saturday evening. Her family searched for her all night, and when she couldn't be found, they filed a missing person report at the Angul Sadar police station. On Sunday morning, her naked body was discovered in a village canal, causing a stir throughout the community.

The deceased girl's family members stated that her body had deep injury marks on her neck, ears, and eyes. They said it appeared as if her ears were torn and her eyes gouged out. Based on these horrific injuries, they suspect the child was raped and murdered. Enraged by this heinous crime, villagers immediately blocked the road to Sabalbhaga, disrupting traffic between Angul and Bantala.

Police register case, investigation begins

Upon receiving the information, Angul SP Rahul Jain immediately reached the spot. He was accompanied by a forensic team and a dog squad, who are currently collecting evidence from the crime scene. The police have registered a case of 'unnatural death' (Case No. 14/2025) and have initiated an investigation.

Awaiting postmortem report

Angul SP Rahul Jain said, "Based on the report from the victim's father, an UD case, Case No. 14/2025, has been registered at the Sadar police station. A forensic team, dog squad, and police team are present at the scene. The child has been missing since yesterday evening. Family members and villagers reported it to the police after a search. We are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. The exact cause of death will be revealed after the postmortem report is received." The police have tried to calm the public and have assured strict action against the culprits.

(Inputs from Shubham Kumar)