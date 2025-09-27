PM Modi accuses Congress of 'economic exploitation', highlights Odisha's rapid development | Video PM Modi in Odisha: Prime Minister Modi underscored that while the central government implemented GST reforms aimed at easing the tax burden and lowering prices for the common people, the Congress-led states often resisted these changes.

Jharsuguda:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 27) accused the Congress party of looting the people, even taxing those in the low-income bracket, during his address at the 'Namo Yuva Samabesh' in Jharsuguda, Odisha. He criticised Congress for imposing taxes on individuals earning as low as Rs 2 lakh annually, while the BJP government raised this exemption limit to over Rs 12 lakh. Modi urged citizens to beware of Congress and its allies, claiming they continue to exploit the masses.

GST reforms and state-level tax conflicts

The Prime Minister highlighted how the Congress opposed the Centre's GST reforms that aimed to reduce the tax burden on common people. He cited Himachal Pradesh's Congress-led government imposing additional taxes on cement, negating central relief efforts. Modi emphasized that while the central government reduced GST rates leading to price declines across India, Congress-ruled states often resisted these benefits reaching the people.

Odisha's progress under the 'Double Engine' government

Modi lauded Odisha's development under the BJP's 'double engine' government, referring to the party's power at both the Centre and in the state. He expressed optimism about Odisha's transition from long-standing poverty towards prosperity, focusing on empowering marginalized communities including the poor, Dalits, and tribals. The Prime Minister also announced the Central government's approval of two semiconductor units for Odisha.

Launch of BSNL’s indigenous 4G and infrastructure initiatives

At the event, Modi inaugurated BSNL’s indigenous 4G network, marking India's entry into the league of countries manufacturing homegrown telecom technology. He pointed out Odisha's rich cultural heritage and highlighted recent projects such as the Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train, which will enhance connectivity for Odia's in Gujarat. Modi reiterated the government's commitment to self-reliance, emphasising inclusive growth and technological prowess as pillars of India's future progress.

PM Modi inaugurated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) indigenous 4G network from Jharsuguda, Odisha, marking a historic milestone for India’s telecommunications sector. Coinciding with BSNL’s silver jubilee, the launch includes commissioning over 97,500 4G mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore using fully indigenous technology. This rollout places India among a select group of countries manufacturing homegrown telecom equipment and sets the stage for future seamless upgrades to 5G.

Bridging the digital divide with solar-powered 4G towers

The new BSNL 4G network will provide high-speed connectivity to over 26,700 previously unconnected villages, including 2,472 in Odisha, many located in remote, border, and left-wing extremism-affected areas. Serving more than 20 lakh new subscribers, these towers are solar-powered, making this the largest cluster of green telecom sites in the country. This initiative is a significant step toward empowering rural communities, enhancing digital access, and supporting the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital India.

Odisha’s development accelerated by massive infrastructure projects

Alongside the telecom launch, Modi inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore across Odisha, spanning sectors such as railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing. Major railway projects include a flyover at Sambalpur-Sarla, doubling of lines between Koraput and Baiguda, and new routes to bolster freight and passenger movement. The Amrit Bharat Express between Berhampur and Udhna (Surat) was also flagged off to improve connectivity, foster tourism, and create jobs.

Boosting healthcare and education facilities

Foundation stones were laid to upgrade medical colleges into world-class super-speciality hospitals, expand teaching facilities, and enhance maternal and child care. Additionally, expansions in eight IITs will provide capacity for 10,000 new students in the next four years, alongside numerous skill development initiatives to prepare Odisha’s youth for future opportunities.

A sustainable and self-reliant India

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of self-reliance, unveiling packages to advance domestic manufacturing in sectors from semiconductors to shipbuilding, crucial for economic strength and national security. The launch of BSNL’s indigenous telecom network and the comprehensive development projects signify India’s strides towards a prosperous and self-sufficient future, bridging technology gaps and elevating quality of life across regions.

Cultural significance and community spirit

During the Navratri festival celebrations, Modi paid homage to Maa Samoli and Maa Ramochani Devi, acknowledging the blessings of the people and their cultural heritage as a source of strength in the nation’s progress.

This momentous day saw participation from dignitaries including Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, and several Union and state ministers, underlining the event’s national significance and collective commitment to India’s development trajectory.