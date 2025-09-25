Amrit Bharat Express to be launched from Odisha to Gujarat on Sept 27: Check route, schedule, stoppages Manufactured with modern LHB coaches, the Amrit Bharat Express offers an enhanced travel experience with improved seating arrangements, modern onboard facilities, and energy-efficient technology.

Bhubaneswar:

PM Modi is all set to launch Amrit Bharat Express train connecting Odisha’s Berhampur with Udhna in Gujarat’s Surat district on September 27. He will also unveil railway projects worth over Rs 1,700 crore. During his visit to Odisha, PM Modi will also inaugurate a 5km flyover at Sambalpur City built at a cost of Rs 273 crore.

Amrit Bharat Express: Check routes

Regarding the Amrit Bharat Express, officials said the train will depart from Berhampur at noon on September 27.

The the Amrit Bharat Express train will travel key routes across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, fostering economic and industrial mobility by linking mineral, textile, and trade hubs.

Amrit Bharat Express: Check full schedule, stoppages

Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 09022) will leave from Brahmapur at 12:00 hrs on September 27 and arrive at Surat (Udhna) at 21:00 hrs the next day. The train will stop at stations such as Palasa, Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Titlagarh, Raipur, Nagpur, Bhusaval, and Nandurbar, with additional stoppages at Srikakulam, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Sungarpur Road, Muniguda, Kesinga, Kantabanji, Khariar Road, Mahasamund, Lakholi, Durg, Gondia, Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Jalgaon, Dharangaon, Amalner, Sindkheda, Dondaicha, Navapur, Vyara, and Bardoli.

Manufactured with modern LHB coaches, the Amrit Bharat Express offers an enhanced travel experience with improved seating arrangements, modern onboard facilities, and energy-efficient technology.

The Amrit Bharat Express train comprises 22 coaches, including 11 General Second Class sitting coaches, 8 Sleeper Class coaches, 2 Second Class cum luggage vans, and 1 pantry car.

With the launch of the train, the Indian Railways highlights its commitment to modern, people-centric services. With affordable fares, advanced amenities, and focus on connectivity, this train will become a game-changer for long-distance rail travel, benefiting passengers and contributing to India’s socio-economic progress.