Image Source : ANI Curfew imposed in Ruksin area of Arunachal Pradesh amid coronavirus crisis

The Deputy Commissioner of East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday imposed 48-hour curfew under section 144 CrPC in the Border Check Gate area between Assam-Arunachal Pradesh. The move was made in order to stop the public movement through the Ruksin entry gate.

Four days ago Arunachal Pradesh detected one coronavirus infected person , Abdul Khan Talukdar, 31 and after that Govt of Arunachal Pradesh is taking the lockdown seriously. Many District administration also going for complete lockdown. Anyone from these districts is neither allowed to go or come.

The curfew has banned movement of person and any kind of vehicular traffic during on the National Highway 15 passing along Assam-Arunachal boundary.

Image Source : INDIA TV Curfew order

However, medical emergency and other essential service duties are exempted from the purview of the curfew, but is is said that they will move on with prior permission of Ruksin police.

The ADM in the order noted that there is imminent threat and danger of spreading coronavirus in Ruksin area bordering to Assam.

The curfew order also warned the people that any violator shall be prosecuted under IPC section.

“It appears to me beyond reasonable doubt that it is necessary to prevent such danger for the health and safety of the citizens of the sub-division at this crucial time,” the curfew order read.

Stating the reason behind the curfew order, ADM Apang said the people of both neighboring states defy lockdown rules and accustomed and move here and there at boundary area in pretext of purchasing food items and medicine.

Terming the area ‘highly vulnerable’ to the transmission of contagious disease like coronavirus, it is necessary to take such step to make the lockdown fruitful, he said.

The ADM also requested the Dhemaji district administration of Assam to maintain proper coordination for making the curfew fruitful.

It is the second gateway of the state, as Ruksin Gate is the entry point of many central districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

India recorded its highest spike so far on Saturday morning, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 2,902.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Crisis LIVE: Top Headlines At This Hour