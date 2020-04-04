COVID-19 Crisis LIVE: Top Headlines At This Hour

Saturday, April 04, 2020
     
Coronavirus Live Updates: Coronavirus cases worldwide currently stand at 1.1 million while the death toll approaches 60,000.

New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2020 9:06 IST
  • As many as 25 more fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Agra. 
  • US Health officials have recommended all Americans to use basic cloth masks in public.
  • Italy has reported 766 new COVID-19 deaths.
  • COVID-19 death toll in Iran has exceeds 3,000.
  • With 1,480 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours, USA's overall death toll now stands at 7,392
  • Coronavirus cases worldwide are standing on the verge of crossing the 1.1 million mark while the death toll approaches 60,000. Read More
  • Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has developed low-cost face shields for first line healthcare professionals at AIIMS Rishikesh for protection from COVID-19. The frame of face shield is 3D printed.

