COVID-19 Crisis LIVE: Top Headlines At This Hour

Coronavirus Crisis Live Updates: April 4, 2020
- As many as 25 more fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Agra.
- US Health officials have recommended all Americans to use basic cloth masks in public.
- Italy has reported 766 new COVID-19 deaths.
- COVID-19 death toll in Iran has exceeds 3,000.
- With 1,480 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours, USA's overall death toll now stands at 7,392
- Coronavirus cases worldwide are standing on the verge of crossing the 1.1 million mark while the death toll approaches 60,000. Read More
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has developed low-cost face shields for first line healthcare professionals at AIIMS Rishikesh for protection from COVID-19. The frame of face shield is 3D printed.
Also Read | India records highest spike with 478 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; total at 2,547. Check state-wise list