Curfew in Dibrugarh relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm today

Curfew in Assam's Dibrugarh has been relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm on Sunday. Massive protests have been taking place against the Citizenship Amendment Act in several parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Suspension of internet services across Assam was extended for 48 hours till December 16 though curfew was relaxed in Dibrugarh and Guwahati and also parts of Meghalaya, while a six-hour shutdown was observed in Nagaland. The UGC National Eligibility Test for candidates scheduled to appear in Assam and Meghalaya was postponed.

Train services between Guwahati and the rest of the country were disrupted in a rail blockade called by the AJYCP. A railway official said all trains to upper Assam districts have been terminated.

The bill became an act after President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave assent to it, which led widespread agitation across the country. According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and were facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and granted Indian citizenship.