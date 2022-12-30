CRPF DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen takes additional charge as BSF DG

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sujoy Lal Thaosen will take additional charge as the BSF DG on Saturday.

CRPF Director General (DG) Sujoy Lal Thaosen has been given the additional charge of the post of the Border Security Force (BSF) DG following the retirement of incumbent Pankaj Kumar Singh on December 31. Pankaj Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Rajasthan cadre, completes his 1.4-year-long tenure as BSF Chief this December. He took charge as the Director General of the Border Security Force on August 31 last year.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Thaosen is Singh's batchmate from the Madhya Pradesh cadre and according to an order issued by the Union Home Ministry, he will hold the 'additional charge' of BSF DG till further orders.

Handing over the charge of BSF Chief

The handing over of the charge between the two officers will be done after noon on Saturday (31st December) after Singh reviews a farewell parade of the force and gives service medals to BSF personnel at the force's camp. Pankaj Kumar Singh's BSF appointment created history last year as it was the time when a son had held the topmost position of IPS like his father.

His father and retired IPS officer of the 1959 batch, Prakash Singh, also headed the BSF as its DG from June 1993 to January 1994. Prakash Singh is considered an architect of police reforms in the country. Singh had petitioned the Supreme Court in 1996 for carrying out reforms in the police establishment following which the government started giving a fixed tenure of two years to the chief of the Intelligence Bureau, CBI, the foreign secretary, the RAW chief and the Union Home Secretary.

BSF guards the 6,300 km long Indian boundary with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain of the country.

