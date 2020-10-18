Covishield: COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by December, in market by March, says Serum Institute of India

Image Source : @SERUMINSTINDIA TWITTER Covishield: COVID-19 vaccine ready by December, in market by March, says Serum Institute of India

India might get coronavirus vaccine 'Covishield' by December 2020 but the vaccines will come to the market in March 2020, Serum Institute of India (SII) revealed amid the ongoing trial of Astrazeneca-Oxford vaccine. By March 2021, India will get 60-70 million doses of Covishield vaccine.

“India may get COVID-19 vaccine by March 2021 provided the regulators signal with the processes fast as multiple manufacturers are working on it," Dr Jadhav said at the India Vaccine Accessibility E-Summit organised by HEAL Foundation in association with ICCIDD.

Dr Suresh Jadav, executive director of SII has said that the time between December and March will be required for licensing.

Currently, Pune-based drug SII is conducting phase 2 and 3 trials of the coronavirus vaccine. Serum Institute of India can produce 700-800 million vaccine dosages every year once things are streamlined, Dr Jadav added.

"India is heading fast towards vaccine development as two manufacturers are already in phase-3 trial and one in the phase-2 trial, while more players are joining the race," the Indian Express quoted Jadhav as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed his government on Saturday to deliver and administer the shots on the lines of elections conducted in the country, involving all levels of government as well as civil society.

“Three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 2 are in Phase II and one is in Phase-III,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said. “The Prime Minister further directed that keeping in view the geographical span and diversity of the country, the access to the vaccine should be ensured speedily. The Prime Minister stressed that every step in the logistics, delivery, and administration should be put in place rigorously,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Saturday said it along with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has received approval from the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase 2/3 human clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

Last month, Dr Reddy's and RDIF (Russian sovereign wealth fund) had entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India.

