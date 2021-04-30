COVID: Rajasthan govt forms group over medical equipment requirement

Friday, April 30, 2021
     
PTI PTI
Jaipur Published on: April 30, 2021 22:01 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

The Rajasthan government on Friday formed a group of three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers for exploring possibilities of timely procurement of oxygen concentrators and other necessary equipment required for coronavirus patients.

At the direction of the chief minister, the high-level group of IAS officers Subodh Agarwal, Preetam B Yashwant and Tina Dabi was formed.

The officers will look for the possibilities of early procurement of oxygen concentrators, oxygen regulators, humidifier and other equipment and will decide the modalities of the procurement, according to an order issued by the health department.

