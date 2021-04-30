Friday, April 30, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Covid patients died in Alwar, Kota of Rajasthan after ventilators were turned off

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2021 21:35 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Do not create overcrowding at Covid vaccination centres, warn docs, virus may spread
  • Exclusive: Only a few states will symbolically launch vaccination for 18-plus from tomorrow
  • Exclusive: Covid patients died in Alwar, Kota of Rajasthan after ventilators were turned off

