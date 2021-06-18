COVID: Over half crore people in Maharashtra fully vaccinated in 5 months

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Over half crore people in Maharashtra fully vaccinated in 5 months.

More than half a crore people in Maharashtra have become fully vaccinated against coronavirus over the last five months as they have been administered both the doses of vaccines, a report by the state health department has revealed.

A total of 53,72,219 people have got both the doses till now, it said.

As per the Election Commission of India's data shared ahead of 2019 Assembly polls, there are a total of nine crore people in Maharashtra who are above 18 years of age. Considering that, the state has been able to vaccinate slightly over five per cent population in the last five months.

The nationwide vaccination drive began on January 16 this year.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has several times claimed that the state has an installed capacity of inoculating eight lakh people on a daily basis. However, the data revealed that the state has managed to administer average two lakh doses daily.

Of the fully vaccinated people, 34,99,679 are from the above-45 age group category, followed by 8,47,938 frontline workers, 8,05,318 health care workers and 2,19,284 under-45 age group, the report said.

A total of 1,55,11,585 people from above-45 age group have received the first dose, while as many as 12,38,085 health care workers have got the first jab. The health department inoculated 20,20,542 front line workers with the first dose and in the under-45 age group, 27,81,117 people have received the first dose, the report said.

