Maharashtra records 3,659 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, 55% more than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO With 36,094 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in the state went up to 8,16,65,314, as per the data.

Maharashtra saw a jump in its daily Covid cases on Tuesday after the state recorded 3,659 fresh infections with one fatality. The addition to the tally was 1,305 or 55 per cent more than the 2,354 cases reported on Monday.

A health department official said that the covid tally stands at 79,41,762 cases while the death toll is at 1,47,889. Maharashtra's recovery count stood at 77,68,958 after the discharge of 3,356 persons in the last 24 hours.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 97.82 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.86 per cent, and the positivity rate stood at 10.13 per cent. With 36,094 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in the state went up to 8,16,65,314, as per the data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 7941762; fresh cases 3659; death toll 147889; recoveries 77,68,958; active cases 24915; total tests 8,16,65,314.

Covid Cases in Mumbai

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 1,781 cases while Mumbai Circle, which includes the country's financial capital and its surrounding metropolitan region, led with 2,952 cases. This was followed by 454 cases in Pune, 72 in Nashik, 69 in Nagpur, 28 in Akola, 27 in Aurangabad and 26 in Latur.

India's Covid Tally

India on Tuesday recorded 9,923 fresh Covid cases, with which, the number of active cases increased to 79,313, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,24,890 with 17 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 per cent, the health ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,15,193. According to ICMR, more than 85.85 cr have been conducted so far in the country, and 3,88,641 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Jharkhand makes masks compulsory again, issues fresh guidelines as Covid cases rise | Details

ALSO READ | Delhi logs 1,060 new Covid cases today, highest in 4 months

Latest India News