Jharkhand make masks compulsory again, issues fresh guidelines as Covid cases rise | Details

In view of rapidly rising Covid cases in Jharkhand, the state government on Monday issued fresh guidelines and brought the mask mandate back. In a health advisory issued by the government, the state released fresh rules for public places, schools and colleges and stressed social distancing in public places.

Now, one needs to wear masks in workplaces and while travelling on public transport. The order also stated that spitting is prohibited in public places.

Here is a list of the guidelines that the government issued.

Wearing of face cover/ mask is compulsory in closed spaces, in workplaces and during public transport. Individuals shall maintain adequate social distance in public places and at workplaces. Provisions for hand wash or sanitiser will be made at workplaces. Spitting in public places is prohibited. In closed spaces, proper ventilation must be ensured. All schools and coaching institutions shall comply with SOP/guidelines for health and safety protocol for reopening of schools and learning with social distancing (annexed issued by Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India. All Colleges and Universities shall comply with the Guidelines issued by University Grants Commission for reopening the colleges and universities post lockdown due to COVID-19. All ITI, skill development centres and polytechnics shall comply with SOP for resumption of academic work in Industrial Training Institutes issued by the Directorate General of Training, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. Training institutions of the Government of India and state government shall comply with SOP (annexed)issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India Examinations to be conducted by various authorities of Government of India/Government of Jharkhand/Universities/ Colleges/ schools and national examinations conducted by private authorities/ institutions shall be in compliance of SOP dated 10.09.2020 (annexed)issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India in this regard. Hotels, Restaurants and other hospitality units such as guest houses/Dharamshala/lodges etc shall comply with the SOP on preventive measures laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. All religious places/ places of worship shall comply with the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Gymnasiums and yoga institutes shall comply with the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Offices shall comply with the SOP on preventive measures laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Any person violating these guidelines will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.

