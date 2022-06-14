Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Jharkhand: BJP leader shares 'objectionable' post on Facebook supporting Nupur Sharma, arrested

A Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader was arrested on Tuesday in Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand for an objectionable post on Facebook supporting the party's now-suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma, police said.

The police also added that Anisha Sinha was arrested on Monday. Sinha is an executive committee member of the BJP's district committee.

A case was filed under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), they added. The police said that her mobile phone was seized.

The district has been on alert after Sharma's inflammatory comments on Prophet Mohammad triggered widespread violence in Ranchi. Monitoring of social media has been intensified to prevent any flare-up, police said.

BJP's Seraikela-Kharswan district president Bijay Mahato expressed anguish over Sinha's arrest, stating that she has already apologized for her "mistake" at the police station. BJP workers and leaders are being targeted by the police at the behest of the government, he alleged.

