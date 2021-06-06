India logs 1.14 lakh new COVID cases, lowest in 60 days; active cases drop below 15 lakh

India on Sunday recorded 1,14,460 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2677 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,89,232 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,69,84,781. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,88,09,339, with 14,77,799 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,46,759. A total of 23,13,22,417 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|107
|8
|6876
|24
|122
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|128108
|5665
|1609879
|15958
|11376
|80
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3753
|76
|25237
|402
|123
|1
|4
|Assam
|52750
|638
|376343
|3099
|3621
|44
|5
|Bihar
|9628
|681
|697229
|1667
|5340
|21
|6
|Chandigarh
|925
|80
|58892
|175
|768
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|24895
|2082
|941489
|3408
|13192
|30
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|122
|10
|10261
|4
|9
|Delhi
|6731
|1329
|1397575
|1683
|24557
|60
|10
|Goa
|8216
|883
|148030
|1433
|2744
|17
|11
|Gujarat
|20087
|2023
|785378
|3004
|9921
|15
|12
|Haryana
|9974
|1080
|742999
|1744
|8664
|59
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|9484
|303
|181979
|1102
|3279
|19
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|28423
|1192
|266576
|2615
|4051
|25
|15
|Jharkhand
|6239
|593
|329640
|1098
|5046
|12
|16
|Karnataka
|268296
|11911
|2383758
|25346
|31260
|365
|17
|Kerala
|168049
|6884
|2440642
|24003
|9719
|209
|18
|Ladakh
|1170
|184
|17782
|254
|195
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1160
|48
|7469
|145
|38
|2
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|11344
|1545
|764822
|2225
|8295
|38
|21
|Maharashtra
|190878
|8858
|5528834
|21776
|99512
|741
|22
|Manipur
|9016
|32
|44519
|740
|872
|9
|23
|Meghalaya
|5797
|313
|31781
|801
|652
|9
|24
|Mizoram
|3363
|70
|10151
|335
|53
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|4819
|124
|17455
|179
|422
|6
|26
|Odisha
|71124
|261
|732018
|7616
|2952
|40
|27
|Puducherry
|8783
|711
|98043
|1312
|1613
|12
|28
|Punjab
|24454
|1823
|538534
|3619
|15009
|82
|29
|Rajasthan
|21550
|2454
|915261
|3364
|8631
|32
|30
|Sikkim
|4218
|32
|12285
|283
|268
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|257463
|11505
|1932778
|32472
|26571
|443
|32
|Telangana
|29208
|1710
|557162
|3762
|3364
|18
|33
|Tripura
|6481
|114
|48195
|532
|558
|8
|34
|Uttarakhand
|17305
|1978
|309609
|2564
|6664
|33
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|19438
|3439
|1656763
|4346
|21151
|120
|36
|West Bengal
|44441
|8582
|1358537
|16146
|16152
|118
|Total#
|1477799
|77449
|26984781
|189232
|346759
|2677
Meanwhile, the 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines gifted by India for all UN peacekeepers are “already being put to use” and a number of these Blue Helmets have already been vaccinated, spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres has said.
“The Indian Government…had offered us… 200,000 doses…And a number of peacekeepers are already, as far as I know, being vaccinated,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, told reporters at the daily press briefing Friday in response to a question on vaccination of UN peacekeepers.
"So, on the Indian vaccines, those, which I think were… AstraZeneca, those were 200,000. They’re already being put to use,” he said.
India, one of the largest troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions, gifted 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for UN peacekeepers across all UN missions.
As of March 31 this year, there are 87,889 personnel serving in 12 peacekeeping operations around the world.