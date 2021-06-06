India logs 1.14 lakh new COVID cases, lowest in 60 days; active cases drop below 15 lakh

Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: People visit a crowded vegetable and fruits market during COVID induced lockdown

India on Sunday recorded 1,14,460 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2677 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,89,232 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,69,84,781. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,88,09,339, with 14,77,799 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,46,759. A total of 23,13,22,417 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 107 8 6876 24 122 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 128108 5665 1609879 15958 11376 80 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3753 76 25237 402 123 1 4 Assam 52750 638 376343 3099 3621 44 5 Bihar 9628 681 697229 1667 5340 21 6 Chandigarh 925 80 58892 175 768 3 7 Chhattisgarh 24895 2082 941489 3408 13192 30 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 122 10 10261 4 9 Delhi 6731 1329 1397575 1683 24557 60 10 Goa 8216 883 148030 1433 2744 17 11 Gujarat 20087 2023 785378 3004 9921 15 12 Haryana 9974 1080 742999 1744 8664 59 13 Himachal Pradesh 9484 303 181979 1102 3279 19 14 Jammu and Kashmir 28423 1192 266576 2615 4051 25 15 Jharkhand 6239 593 329640 1098 5046 12 16 Karnataka 268296 11911 2383758 25346 31260 365 17 Kerala 168049 6884 2440642 24003 9719 209 18 Ladakh 1170 184 17782 254 195 1 19 Lakshadweep 1160 48 7469 145 38 2 20 Madhya Pradesh 11344 1545 764822 2225 8295 38 21 Maharashtra 190878 8858 5528834 21776 99512 741 22 Manipur 9016 32 44519 740 872 9 23 Meghalaya 5797 313 31781 801 652 9 24 Mizoram 3363 70 10151 335 53 2 25 Nagaland 4819 124 17455 179 422 6 26 Odisha 71124 261 732018 7616 2952 40 27 Puducherry 8783 711 98043 1312 1613 12 28 Punjab 24454 1823 538534 3619 15009 82 29 Rajasthan 21550 2454 915261 3364 8631 32 30 Sikkim 4218 32 12285 283 268 2 31 Tamil Nadu 257463 11505 1932778 32472 26571 443 32 Telangana 29208 1710 557162 3762 3364 18 33 Tripura 6481 114 48195 532 558 8 34 Uttarakhand 17305 1978 309609 2564 6664 33 35 Uttar Pradesh 19438 3439 1656763 4346 21151 120 36 West Bengal 44441 8582 1358537 16146 16152 118 Total# 1477799 77449 26984781 189232 346759 2677

Meanwhile, the 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines gifted by India for all UN peacekeepers are “already being put to use” and a number of these Blue Helmets have already been vaccinated, spokesperson for UN chief Antonio Guterres has said.

“The Indian Government…had offered us… 200,000 doses…And a number of peacekeepers are already, as far as I know, being vaccinated,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, told reporters at the daily press briefing Friday in response to a question on vaccination of UN peacekeepers.

"So, on the Indian vaccines, those, which I think were… AstraZeneca, those were 200,000. They’re already being put to use,” he said.

India, one of the largest troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions, gifted 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for UN peacekeepers across all UN missions.

As of March 31 this year, there are 87,889 personnel serving in 12 peacekeeping operations around the world.

