COVID-19: Only emergency surgeries allowed at Chandigarh PGIMER, night curfew timing revised

Chandigarh's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) will only allow emergency surgeries in all operation theatres till further orders. The decision was taken in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

The hospital authority has also decided that elective services will need to be suspended in the coming week to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"The aim is to decrease patients and attendants coming to PGI to contain the spread of Covid in the hospital. The Institute should not become a hotspot of infection, and also HCWs cannot be exposed to infection. A decision on OPDs will be taken next week,” agreed Dr Navin Pandey, Department of Hospital Administration, PGIMER.

Around eight COVID-positive cases were registered on PGI campus on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh administration has revised the timing of night curfe. Now, night curfew will be inposed in the UT from 10 pm to 5 am.

"Keeping in view the rapid increase in the number of COVID cases, a decision was taken to enforce night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am everyday," an official release said on Wednesday.

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said that restaurants/eating-places, hotels including food joints/courts in various malls falling within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh shall run only with 50 per cent of their capacity and close by 10 pm. The last order for food can be accepted till 09 pm.

The administration has, however, said that essential services will be allowed and there will be no curb on inter-state and intra-state movement. There will be no restriction on the movement of those tasked with law & order/emergency and municipal services/duties including executive magistrates, police personnel, military/C.A.P.F. personnel in uniform, health, electricity, fire, media persons with accreditation and government machinery tasked with COVID-19 related duties (all on production of Identity Card).

“All vehicles/persons in bonafide transit (inter-state/intra-state) shall be allowed to pass, but only after due verification of point of origin and destination. Hospitals, chemist shops and ATMs shall be allowed to remain open 24X7,” the order said.

Chandigarh reported 319 more cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 28,798, while the toll to 386 with two more deaths, according to a medical bulletin. There are 3,037 active cases and 342 patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 25,375.

