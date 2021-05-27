Thursday, May 27, 2021
     
COVID: Rajnath Singh to launch e-health assistance portal today

Rajnath Singh will launch the ‘Services e-Health Assistance & Tele-consultation (SeHAT) OPD Portal via video conferencing facility today at 11:30 am, Defence Ministry office said

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 27, 2021 9:56 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Image Source : PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch an online portal to provide e-health assistance on Thursday. According to news agency ANI which quoted the Ministry of Defence, Rajnath Singh will launch the ‘Services e-Health Assistance & Tele-consultation (SeHAT) OPD Portal via video conferencing facility today at 11:30 am. 

The country records 2,11,298 new Covid-19 cases and 3,847 deaths in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has the highest Covid-19 cases, with 33,764 people  testing positive for the virus, while Kerala saw 28,798 cases.  

