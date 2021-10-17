COVID: Delhi reports zero death, 32 new cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A medic collects a sample of a woman for COVID-19 test at NDMC Child welfare centre, in Sarojini Nagar, New Delhi.

Delhi reported 32 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the national capital has reached over 14.39 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,089. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded only two deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 44,867 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 38 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.07 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 21 cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent. On Friday, 26 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,39,390 in the national capital, including 14,13,981 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 320, of which 88 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ: Covid vaccine decision for minors to be decided on 'scientific rationale', supply situation: VK Paul

ALSO READ: India to reach 100-crore Covid vaccination mark next week: Mandaviya

Latest India News