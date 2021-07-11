Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID: Delhi records 53 new cases, lowest since April 15 last year

Delhi on Sunday recorded 53 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since April 15 last year. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,015. Three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 99 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.07 percent.

On Saturday, the city had recorded 76 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one death.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 76,823 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,35,083 in the national capital, including 14,09,325 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 743, of which 252 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ | Delhi allows auditoriums/assembly halls in schools to function with 50 pc capacity

ALSO READ | Goa extends COVID curfew till July 19

Latest India News