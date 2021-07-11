Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi allows auditoriums/assembly halls in schools to function with 50 pc capacity

Auditoriums and assembly halls in Delhi schools will be allowed to be used for training and meeting purposes but physical teaching and learning will continue to remain suspended, stated a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The order issued by DDMA on Saturday said that the auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions can be used for training and meeting purposes with a 50 per cent seating capacity limit.

All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed and online or distance learning will be permitted, said the order.

Other prohibited activities and services include cinema halls, multiplexes, spas, theatres, entertainment parks, political, social, cultural festivals and such other gatherings. These were banned with the imposition of lockdown in Delhi on April 19 due to surging COVID infections.

Public transport, including Delhi Metro, will continue to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. DTC and cluster buses will also run with 50 per cent seating capacity, the order stated.

Activities that are prohibited and restricted will remain so till 5 am on July 26, said the order.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

The national capital recorded 76 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The city had recorded a daily fatality count of one over three months ago on March 16, 18 and 21, as per the official figures.

The COVID-19 positivity rate had dropped to 0.11 per cent on Friday from 0.12 per cent the day before when 93 cases and three deaths were recorded in the city.

The new fatality pushes the death toll in Delhi to 25,012, according to the latest bulletin.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases of infection and four fatalities. A day later, 93 cases and four deaths were recorded, according to official figures.

On Friday, the daily infection tally was 81 and three deaths were recorded. The city's infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has fallen below 0.10 per cent now.

