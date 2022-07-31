Sunday, July 31, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 19,673 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases at 1,43,676

COVID-19: India reports 19,673 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases at 1,43,676

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have declined to 1,43,676, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2022 9:42 IST
coronavirus, covid pandemic, covid cases in india, covid19, covid in india, india covid cases, covid
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 292 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 87,52,07,621 samples have been tested up to July 30 for COVID-19
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,43,676

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 19,673 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 31), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.48 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,33,49,778.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,43,676, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,43,384.

Active cases:

A decrease of 292 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,357. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: Joe Biden tests COVID positive again; says 'feeling fine, everything's good'

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,52,07,621 samples have been tested up to July 30 for COVID-19. Of these 3,96,424 samples were tested on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Independence Day celebration to be subdued in Bihar due to COVID-19

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 1,333 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, showed the data shared by the health department here.

The daily count of coronavirus cases also breached the 1,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day, while the positivity rate in the city was above five per cent for the eighth day in a row. Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 10266 10  129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 2318 17  2314707 358  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 480 25  65031 83  296  
4 Assam 6032 411  724898 108  8016
5 Bihar 1387 38  829634 304  12284  
6 Chandigarh 891 22  94353 135  1169  
7 Chhattisgarh 3440 164  1148177 492  14066
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 11515 4  
9 Delhi 4230 386  1923967 944  26311
10 Goa* 816 247372 121  3852
11 Gujarat 6274 56  1236985 954  10970
12 Haryana 3167 216  1015614 469  10642
13 Himachal Pradesh 5574 183  289588 688  4161
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4711 243  454581 458  4770
15 Jharkhand 1140 33  433512 166  5327  
16 Karnataka 10509 643  3955018 1242  40144
17 Kerala*** 15382 633  6633610 2220  70459
18 Ladakh 123 10  28521 20  228  
19 Lakshadweep 3   11360   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 1555 37  1037352 263  10756
21 Maharashtra 13010 176  7884495 2259  148101
22 Manipur 582 33  136326 86  2129  
23 Meghalaya 724 27  93057 74  1605  
24 Mizoram 1012 231016 137  710  
25 Nagaland 93 34912 18  770
26 Odisha 5634 70  1297344 1051  9138  
27 Puducherry 825   168018 143  1965  
28 Punjab** 8615 435  747101   17814
29 Rajasthan 1914 154  1282542 155  9578  
30 Sikkim 1043 16  40602 128  471
31 Tamil Nadu 13094 416  3491653 1964  38032  
32 Telangana 5369 199  809661 652  4111  
33 Tripura 1758 241  103834 454  930
34 Uttarakhand 2175 62  432833 225  7708
35 Uttar Pradesh 3051 85  2075501 543  23567
36 West Bengal 16699 1304  2054822 2410  21359
Total# 143676 292  43349778 19336  526357 39 
***Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News