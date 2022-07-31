COVID-19: India reports 19,673 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases at 1,43,676

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights A decrease of 292 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

According to ICMR, 87,52,07,621 samples have been tested up to July 30 for COVID-19

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,43,676

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 19,673 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 31), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.48 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,33,49,778.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,43,676, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,43,384.

Active cases:

A decrease of 292 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,357. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing :

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,52,07,621 samples have been tested up to July 30 for COVID-19. Of these 3,96,424 samples were tested on Saturday.

Delhi COVID tally :

Delhi recorded 1,333 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, showed the data shared by the health department here.

The daily count of coronavirus cases also breached the 1,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day, while the positivity rate in the city was above five per cent for the eighth day in a row. Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 2 10266 10 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2318 17 2314707 358 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 480 25 65031 83 296 4 Assam 6032 411 724898 108 8016 1 5 Bihar 1387 38 829634 304 12284 6 Chandigarh 891 22 94353 135 1169 7 Chhattisgarh 3440 164 1148177 492 14066 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 2 11515 2 4 9 Delhi 4230 386 1923967 944 26311 3 10 Goa* 816 3 247372 121 3852 1 11 Gujarat 6274 56 1236985 954 10970 2 12 Haryana 3167 216 1015614 469 10642 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 5574 183 289588 688 4161 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4711 243 454581 458 4770 2 15 Jharkhand 1140 33 433512 166 5327 16 Karnataka 10509 643 3955018 1242 40144 1 17 Kerala*** 15382 633 6633610 2220 70459 2 18 Ladakh 123 10 28521 20 228 19 Lakshadweep 3 11360 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1555 37 1037352 263 10756 2 21 Maharashtra 13010 176 7884495 2259 148101 4 22 Manipur 582 33 136326 86 2129 23 Meghalaya 724 27 93057 74 1605 24 Mizoram 1012 1 231016 137 710 25 Nagaland 93 9 34912 18 770 1 26 Odisha 5634 70 1297344 1051 9138 27 Puducherry 825 168018 143 1965 28 Punjab** 8615 435 747101 17814 2 29 Rajasthan 1914 154 1282542 155 9578 30 Sikkim 1043 16 40602 128 471 1 31 Tamil Nadu 13094 416 3491653 1964 38032 32 Telangana 5369 199 809661 652 4111 33 Tripura 1758 241 103834 454 930 1 34 Uttarakhand 2175 62 432833 225 7708 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 3051 85 2075501 543 23567 2 36 West Bengal 16699 1304 2054822 2410 21359 7 Total# 143676 292 43349778 19336 526357 39 ***Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

