COVID-19: India reports 19,673 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases at 1,43,676

Highlights
- A decrease of 292 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 87,52,07,621 samples have been tested up to July 30 for COVID-19
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,43,676
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 19,673 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 31), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.48 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,33,49,778.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,43,676, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,43,384.
Active cases:
A decrease of 292 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,357. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,52,07,621 samples have been tested up to July 30 for COVID-19. Of these 3,96,424 samples were tested on Saturday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi recorded 1,333 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, showed the data shared by the health department here.
The daily count of coronavirus cases also breached the 1,000-mark for the fourth consecutive day, while the positivity rate in the city was above five per cent for the eighth day in a row. Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|40
|2
|10266
|10
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2318
|17
|2314707
|358
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|480
|25
|65031
|83
|296
|4
|Assam
|6032
|411
|724898
|108
|8016
|1
|5
|Bihar
|1387
|38
|829634
|304
|12284
|6
|Chandigarh
|891
|22
|94353
|135
|1169
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3440
|164
|1148177
|492
|14066
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|6
|2
|11515
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4230
|386
|1923967
|944
|26311
|3
|10
|Goa*
|816
|3
|247372
|121
|3852
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|6274
|56
|1236985
|954
|10970
|2
|12
|Haryana
|3167
|216
|1015614
|469
|10642
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5574
|183
|289588
|688
|4161
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4711
|243
|454581
|458
|4770
|2
|15
|Jharkhand
|1140
|33
|433512
|166
|5327
|16
|Karnataka
|10509
|643
|3955018
|1242
|40144
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|15382
|633
|6633610
|2220
|70459
|2
|18
|Ladakh
|123
|10
|28521
|20
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|3
|11360
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1555
|37
|1037352
|263
|10756
|2
|21
|Maharashtra
|13010
|176
|7884495
|2259
|148101
|4
|22
|Manipur
|582
|33
|136326
|86
|2129
|23
|Meghalaya
|724
|27
|93057
|74
|1605
|24
|Mizoram
|1012
|1
|231016
|137
|710
|25
|Nagaland
|93
|9
|34912
|18
|770
|1
|26
|Odisha
|5634
|70
|1297344
|1051
|9138
|27
|Puducherry
|825
|168018
|143
|1965
|28
|Punjab**
|8615
|435
|747101
|17814
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|1914
|154
|1282542
|155
|9578
|30
|Sikkim
|1043
|16
|40602
|128
|471
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|13094
|416
|3491653
|1964
|38032
|32
|Telangana
|5369
|199
|809661
|652
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1758
|241
|103834
|454
|930
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2175
|62
|432833
|225
|7708
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3051
|85
|2075501
|543
|23567
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|16699
|1304
|2054822
|2410
|21359
|7
|Total#
|143676
|292
|43349778
|19336
|526357
|39
|***Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.